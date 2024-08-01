Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco updated its FY25 guidance to $4.57-4.65 EPS.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,818,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,153. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

