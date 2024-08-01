Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 1.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $163.03 and last traded at $163.29. Approximately 5,808,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 15,820,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44. The stock has a market cap of $822.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

