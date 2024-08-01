Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 789,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,214. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

