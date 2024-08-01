The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88, Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.43. The stock had a trading volume of 60,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,510. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on THG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

