Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 9,202,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 25,970,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Tilray by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 12.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray



Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

