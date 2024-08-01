Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TCW stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,597. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.79 and a 12 month high of C$5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

