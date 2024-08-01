Turbo (TURBO) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Turbo (TURBO) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Turbo has a total market cap of $331.47 million and approximately $76.14 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Turbo token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00513943 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $76,412,820.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

