U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $113,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 51,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,471,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

USB stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. 8,779,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,557,308. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

