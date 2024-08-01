Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 2.3%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.97 and last traded at $62.99. 2,683,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,734,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.47.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

