Ultra Price Hits $0.0893 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $34.06 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,671.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.84 or 0.00632179 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00041024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00075926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09051216 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $988,129.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

