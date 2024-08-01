United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.48 and last traded at $131.12. Approximately 1,158,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,242,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

