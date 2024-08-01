United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 3.4%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 5,855,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,262,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $781.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

