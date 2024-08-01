Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 2,157,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,106,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after buying an additional 4,306,240 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $12,695,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $10,396,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

