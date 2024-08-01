Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2553 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.32 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.