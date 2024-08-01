Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2239 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BND stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,731,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,493. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

