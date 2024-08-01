Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 2.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $77.08. Approximately 2,557,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,659,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Vertiv Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,773,814. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

