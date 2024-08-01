Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

VERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 437.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $20.58.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

