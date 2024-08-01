Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.68

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 181251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SEAT. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $948.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 37,671 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 933,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 803,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

