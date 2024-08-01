Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $278.79

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $278.79 and last traded at $277.29, with a volume of 804804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.55 and a 200 day moving average of $254.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.