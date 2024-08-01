Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.09 and last traded at $93.46. 1,630,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,255,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 90,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

