Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Waste Management worth $117,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,364,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.8 %

WM stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $202.66. 1,682,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

