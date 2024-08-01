Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 331675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Weibo Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Weibo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

