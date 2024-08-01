Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Welltower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.25. 3,103,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,780. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.