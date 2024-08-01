Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.23

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 509482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWW. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.