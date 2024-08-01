XML Financial LLC Sells 9,927 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 370,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.32. 6,935,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,182. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

