XML Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,675,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after buying an additional 937,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,965,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,086,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

