Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Zoetis worth $125,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.77. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

