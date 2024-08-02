16,100 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 61,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMR stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

