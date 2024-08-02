18,822 Shares in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.05% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

GGLL stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 263,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,844. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

