3,165 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.94. 1,642,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,313. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.