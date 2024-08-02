5,000 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,132,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. 6,492,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

