7,812 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 2,662,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

