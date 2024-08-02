a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AKA traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.39 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

