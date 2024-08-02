ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 986,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $445.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

