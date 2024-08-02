Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 1.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.10 and last traded at $134.06. Approximately 29,659,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 63,829,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

