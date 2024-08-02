AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.11 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.20.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. AGCO has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $133.84.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

