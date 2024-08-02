agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 421,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,111,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

