AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) Senior Officer Colin Dease Acquires 15,000 Shares

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Dease acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
Shares of TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47. AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$55.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday.
About AKITA Drilling
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
