Alexandra Balcom Sells 10,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NUVL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.16. 295,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

