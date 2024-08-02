Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ARE traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

