Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.60

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.60 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 22187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.