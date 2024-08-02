Alphabet (GOOGL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL):

7/31/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $202.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $205.00.

7/17/2024 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

7/17/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $200.00 to $220.00.

7/9/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $220.00.

7/8/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Alphabet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $182.00.

6/28/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4 %

GOOGL traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.66. 29,104,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,007,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.14. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,549. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

