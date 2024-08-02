Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $114,576.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54.

On Monday, June 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.66. 29,104,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,007,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

