AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,440. The stock has a market cap of C$9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.82. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$24.67 and a 12 month high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.58 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.90.

About AltaGas



AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

