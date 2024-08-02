Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 999302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

MO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 217.84% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

