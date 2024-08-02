ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,643,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 667,245 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.06.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
