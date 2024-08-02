Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Amazon.com stock traded down $16.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.90. 141,294,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,268,711. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average is $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 2,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

