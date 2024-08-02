Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.60 and last traded at $188.13. Approximately 12,240,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 42,206,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.98.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 352,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after buying an additional 96,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

