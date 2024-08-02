American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN: AMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/30/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,342. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
