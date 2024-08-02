American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52), Yahoo Finance reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.480-10.720 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.48-$10.72 EPS.

AMT traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,055. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

